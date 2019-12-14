Judge declares mistrial in case of Tyler native accused of killing Trinity University cheerleader

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Bexar County judge has declared a mistrial in court proceedings for the Tyler native accused of killing and sexually assaulting a Trinity University cheerleader in 2017.
According to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, the jurors in the murder trial for Mark Philip Howerton were unable to reach a unanimous verdict. Eight of the jurors said Howerton was guilty, and the other four people disagreed.
As a result, the judge declared a mistrial in the case on Thursday afternoon.
Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzalez said he plans to seek a retrial in the case. He added that new evidence could be presented in the retrial.
Howerton attended Grace Community School in Tyler.
Back in March of 2018, Howerton turned himself in to authorities. He was originally charged with murder, sexual assault, and criminal mischief, according to a previous KLTV story.
Howerton took Cayley Mandadi, 19, to a hospital in Luling on Oct. 29, 2017. Mandadi was unresponsive when she arrived at the hospital.
Luling police were contacted to assist the emergency medical services personnel after they noticed that Mandadi was half-dressed and had bruises on her neck and legs.
When law enforcement officers questioned Howerton, he said he had known Mandadi for about eight months and that he had been dating her for four weeks.
“Howerton told investigators he and Mandadi had partied over the weekend, drinking a lot of whiskey and taking the party drug molly on Oct. 28 and 29 (in 2017) while at a festival in San Antonio,” the previous KLTV story stated. “The couple then argued over Mandadi's ex-boyfriend and left.”
The couple again discussed the argument in their car after the festival on Oct. 29, 2017, according to authorities. Mandadi then agreed to go to Houston with Howerton.
Investigators said Mandadi told Howerton he was her soul mate and she was going to drop out of college to be with him.
When the couple started their drive to Houston, they stopped at a Valero gas station just outside San Antonio to have sex in the car, Howerton told investigators.
An arrest warrant said Howerton stated the sex was consensual and "rough." He admitted he knew Mandadi had bruises around her neck.
Afterward, Mandadi said she wasn't feeling well and passed out in the passenger seat without her clothes on, Howerton told investigators.
Howerton continued to drive to Houston. Just before getting to Luling, he said he noticed Mandadi stopped breathing and attempted to do CPR before taking her to the hospital.
A nurse at the hospital was advised that tests showed Mandadi was most likely brain dead.
Authorities interviewed Mandadi's ex-boyfriend on Oct. 30, who said they had broken up two months prior but were trying to get back together.
The ex-boyfriend said he had seen Howerton grab Mandadi's arm in an aggressive manner as the couple was leaving the festival the day before. He said he didn't see any injuries on her at the time.
Mandadi's sorority sister told officials that Howerton had once destroyed Mandadi's dormitory room and threatened to throw her off the balcony. The sorority sister said she believed Howerton used steroids because he used "'roid rage" as his excuse for destroying the dorm room.
The sorority sister said Mandadi had told her several times that she was scared and didn't know what else to do, other than give into Howerton.
An autopsy on Oct. 30 showed that Mandadi's only areas with no evidence of injury were her back and the back of her leg. She was taken off life support on Oct. 3, 2019.
