East Texas woman recalls appearing in an academy award nominated 1960’s film

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One East Texas woman holds the distinction of being a cast member in an Academy Award-nominated film shot in the 1960′s.
At 92, Marjorie Minor lives a quiet life in Holly Lake Ranch, but she holds the distinction of being an actress in the 1960′s and cast member of an epic motion picture, The Greatest Story Ever Told, starring Max Von Sydow.
“It just kind of happened. I seemed to always be around when something was going on. It came out in the newspapers that they were looking for a lot of extras. Being a showoff, I was delighted,” Minor says.
Nominated for five Academy Awards, the film was shot in Utah and required a huge cast for scenes like the Sermon on the Mount, a scene Minor remembers well.
“We had to get up at four in the morning to be on location. And there were very strict regulations on what you wore or did not wear. Max Von Sydow who was wonderful in this, he had to say this same line over and over. I had no idea that it would be an Academy Award,” she says.
No stranger to performing, Minor took part in numerous productions for many years.
“I started dancing very young. Tap, toe and ballet,” Minor says.
She never sought stardom, she is just happy with what she has done.
“Had a family, had a good husband, and they took first place,” says Miner.
Marjorie Minor still hasn’t lost her knack for theater; she appeared as an extra in an independent film in 2018.
