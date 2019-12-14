East Texas artist turns downtown Tyler trash into work of art

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - It’s no secret that Tyler’s Plaza Tower is undergoing some major renovations. And with all the construction in parts of the building, there’s a temporary wall that hasn’t been very easy on the eyes for tenants and guests. That is, until a Tyler artist left his mark on that wall Friday morning.
Artist David Wallace created a work of art using trash found in the downtown area, from old computer parts to styrofoam to office supplies, all painted out in a white limestone-colored paint. He told us while the art is meant to be appreciated, it represents a very real problem.
“I want them to realize there are things we can do with the things that we just don’t think about, that we walk past everyday on the ground," Wallace said.
The art is temporary and will only be up while construction continues. Wallace said if you stop by to check it out, don’t be afraid to touch and feel the art. In fact, Wallace said he is going to attach the paintbrush he used in creating the piece to the art and paint it, as well, to see if anyone can find it.
If you want to see it for yourself, Plaza Tower is located at 110 N. College Avenue on the square in downtown Tyler. The building is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
