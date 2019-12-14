Carthage, Paul Pewitt headed to state after Friday night victories

But Lampasas would storm back to score 20 unanswered points as the scoring fest was underway, this would come down to the last possession with Carthage leading 49-42, the defense of the Bulldogs hold their ground and escape Randall Reed Stadium with the win and a trip to AT&T Stadium. Their next game is for the state crown in 4A division I, The unbeaten Bulldogs will play a very good Waco La Vega squad on Friday at 11 a.m.