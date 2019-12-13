Tyler police: 1 person arrested after 2 burglary suspects caught leaving house

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police officers arrested a person after they responded to a burglary call at a home on Shenandoah Drive and spotted two suspects exiting the house Friday morning.
Det. April Molina with the Tyler Police Department said that the burglary at a home in the 2600 block of Shenandoah Drive occurred shortly before 11 a.m. Friday.
One person was taken into custody, and the other suspect is still at large, Molina said.
Molina said she would release more information after she talks to the detective that worked the case.
