Tyler airport public meeting discusses 20-year master plan

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Thursday night’s meeting was the first of many for the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport’s 20-year master plan.
“It’s a good time to get an idea of what this plan will be doing for the city of Tyler and for aviation in East Texas,” said Davis Dickson, the airport’s manager.
Dickson said he has high hopes for this plan because of how successful plans in the past have been.
“There are so many projects as a result of previous master plans that we can see in eyesight today,” said Dickson. “It’s not something that’s just a plan to put on a shelf, it’s really something that’s a tool and if used correctly it can be a very fundamental piece of the puzzle of funding and awarding contracts, using your land and making this airport an economic development tool.”
A few components of the plan include:
- air service development and if the terminal will need to be expanded for security and capacity
- the potential for another airline and the expansion of the current ones
- the potential for general aviation growth such as freight service out of Tyler, flight schools, or corporate hanger developments
- the area the potential projects would best fit on the airport grounds and if that would be the best use of land
“But, it’s also a time for our consulting team, our planners, to get the feedback from the users on the airport and people in this area including TXDot,” said Davis. “There is just a number of different governmental entities that we’ll work with too; TXDot, FAA, and try to get that feedback so we can combine those ideas together into a good plan.”
Dickson said the public input is important because the airport administration can hear what the public wants their airport to do.
