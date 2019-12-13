Tanners 21 best Frito pie by David Wallace

Maybe you think you have the best chili recipe. I’ll give you my recipe, but I have one secret ingredient that makes any chili better! One tablespoon of SMOOTH CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER will tame the acidic tomato and sweeten the fruit like vine-ripened. The peanut butter will eliminate the need for adding a thickener and keep leftovers from separating after refrigerating. No red grease on top of cold chili.