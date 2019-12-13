Season over: San Augustine falls to Refugio 29-21

An early turnover in the third got the momentum back on the Bobcats side and they took a 29-14 lead off of two quick scores. San Augustine answers back with a 67 yard touchdown run by Tijay Thomas-Davis. Down by 8, the Wolves had a shot late. On forth and goal it appeared a pass interference would be called on the Bobcats but instead the referee penalized the Wolves for an illegal receiver down field and San Augustine was unable to get over the penalty.