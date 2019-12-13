Season over: San Augustine falls to Refugio 29-21

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRE) - For a third straight year the San Augustine Wolves area headed home after the state semifinals.
The Wolves lost to No.1 Refugio 29-21 Thursday night. Refugio will now play No.6 Post in the 2A DI State Championship.
The game started with promise for the Wolves after they stopped the Bobcats on a 4th and goal to start the game. Neither one of the high powered offenses could get anything going early. Refugio held a 7-0 lead after the first quarter.
San Augustine would use two turnovers in the second quarter to score on. With a minute left in the half, Refugio scored to tie it up at halftime.
An early turnover in the third got the momentum back on the Bobcats side and they took a 29-14 lead off of two quick scores. San Augustine answers back with a 67 yard touchdown run by Tijay Thomas-Davis. Down by 8, the Wolves had a shot late. On forth and goal it appeared a pass interference would be called on the Bobcats but instead the referee penalized the Wolves for an illegal receiver down field and San Augustine was unable to get over the penalty.
The Wolves will go into next season with a lot of questions. The majority of the starters were seniors so there will be a new look to next year’s team.
