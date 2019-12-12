East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Looks like we are in store for a few more nice days here in East Texas. Partly to Mostly Sunny Skies are expected through Saturday and then a Partly to Mostly Cloudy Sky is expected for Sunday with a chance for showers and maybe even an isolated thundershower very, very late on Sunday and into Monday morning. A cold front is expected early on Monday morning bringing the rain into the area and some cooler air moves in. Lots of sunshine is likely starting on Tuesday and it will likely continue into Thursday. Prior to the cold front, temperatures are expected to warm nicely, eventually into the mid to upper 60s starting tomorrow and continuing through Sunday.