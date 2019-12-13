Mineola ISD announces lone finalist for superintendent position

The Mineola Independent School District has named Cody Mize as the Lone Finalist for the Superintendent position. Mr. Mize is currently the Superintendent in Winona Independent School District, a position he has held since 2016. Mr. Mize is a graduate of Mineola High School, received his bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and his master’s degree from the University of Texas at Tyler. He has a wide range of experience in the field of education having served as a teacher, coach, assistant principal, and principal prior to becoming a superintendent. As a superintendent, he is highly respected among his peers and has a strong track record of developing relationships across the district and within the community. He states, “There is a sincere resolve inside of me as a former student to return to the community that has helped raise me and work alongside like-minded individuals who want nothing but greatness for all stakeholders that Mineola ISD represents.”