Fire started in mattress at Longview motel; scene is clearing

The fire was at the Lone Star Motel. That is located at 1915 E. Marshall, or Highway 80. Fire Marshal Kevin May said that the fire started as a mattress fire, and the motel owner was able to put it out with a fire extinguisher. When firefighters arrived, they helped him check the building out and make sure the fire did not reignite. They are clearing the scene as of 10:10 p.m.