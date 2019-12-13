LETU professor discusses corrosion of battleship bombed during Pearl Harbor attack

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Letourneau University professor is sharing what he’s learned while studying the corrosion of the battleship bombed during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.
Dana Medlin is a professor of welding and materials joining engineering. He first got involved in studying the corrosion of the USS Arizona in the late 1990s.
“Years ago through one of my graduate school advisers, Dr. Don Johnson. He was visiting the memorial, he was a former member of the U.S. Navy," Medlin said. “As he got more involved, he repeatedly asked me ‘do you want to help out with me and assist me.’”
Medlin has made several trips to Pearl Harbor to study the momentum of corrosion on the USS Arizona. He tells us there are some long term issues that need to be planned for in case there’s a problem.
“The quality of what went into the ship was very good at the time. Not by today’s standards, but 100 years ago the technology they had, this is good clean steal," he said. “Welding technology was not at the state that we have today. This ship is not a welded structure it was put together with rivets."
There are thousands of U.S. ships, particularly from World War II, sunken all over the world with fuel on them and unexploded ordinances which could be a danger, Medlin said. The one potential concern of the USS Arizona is that eventually the rivets may one day come apart and the ship will start to break apart.
Medlin was featured in a TIME Magazine piece about his group’s study of the USS Arizona. Medlin says it doesn’t surprise him that TIME was interested in their work.
“We are looking at a memorial that has a lot of deep-hearted feelings for this company,” Medlin said.
