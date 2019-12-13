Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

OFFICER KILLED-ARKANSAS
Slain Arkansas officer fondly remembered at funeral service
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas police officer who was fatally shot as he sat in his patrol car has been remembered for his integrity, professionalism as well as for his infectious smile and goofy laugh. During a funeral service Thursday, Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr was honored by family, friends and fellow officers. Carr was sitting in his patrol car outside police headquarters Saturday night when a man approached the vehicle and shot him several times at point-blank range. The suspect was shot and killed by two other officers. Brian Carr, Stephen Carr’s uncle, fondly recalled his nephew, saying he was “just the best kid I’ve ever known.”
HERBICIDE DISPUTE-ARKANSAS
Arkansas panel adopts date for dicamba spraying in 2020
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas panel has set a cutoff date for farmers to spray an herbicide next year but abandoned two proposals that critics say would be too expensive. The Arkansas State Plant Board voted in a public hearing Wednesday that farmers have until May 25 to spray dicamba. The board also allowed the use of dicamba through May 25 this year, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. Opponents argued for an April 15 cutoff date to protect other crops and native vegetation. But some farmers said they wanted a longer period to spray, at least deeper until June, when pigweed, now resistant to other herbicides, is threatening crop fields.
EYE LAW DISPUTE
Court says Arkansas must count eye law referendum signatures
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court says thousands of signatures submitted in favor of holding a referendum on a new eye surgery law must be counted. The justices ruled Thursday that new ballot measure restrictions were incorrectly applied when election officials rejected the petitions submitted by opponents of the law that allows optometrists to perform several procedures that only ophthalmologists had been allowed to perform. The eye surgery law has drawn heavy opposition from ophthalmologists who say the change puts patients at risk.
AP-US-ARKANSAS-EXECUTIONS-JOHNSON
Arkansas court denies death row inmate's bid for DNA testing
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas death row inmate spared from execution two years ago has been denied a request to test additional evidence that his attorneys say could exonerate him. The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling denying convicted murderer Stacey Johnson's request for DNA testing of evidence from the 1993 killing of Carol Heath. Johnson was one of eight inmates Arkansas sought to execute over an 11-day period in 2017 before its supply of a lethal injection drug expired. Johnson and three other inmates were spared by court rulings. The state executed the other four inmates in April 2017.
AP-US-POLICE-OFFICER-SLAIN-ARKANSAS
Court: Teen charged in officer's death can be tried as adult
NEWPORT, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Court of Appeals says a teenager charged in the 2017 shooting death of a police officer can be tried as an adult. Attorneys for Derrick Heard had sought to move the case to juvenile court, noting that he was 16 years old when he was charged with capital murder for the death of Newport Lt. Patrick Weatherford. The Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld a lower court's ruling that keeps the case in adult court. Heard is now 18 and has pleaded not guilty.
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS AIRPORT
Airport in northwest Arkansas to get new name
HIGHFILL, Ark. (AP) — The Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport is getting a new name. Airport authority board members voted Wednesday to rename the facility the Northwest Arkansas National Airport. The airport will keep its XNA airport code. Officials say the change will better reflect the growth at the airport and help in marketing. Officials say passenger boardings at the airport are up by nearly 17% so far this year.