Holiday in the Garden Christmas shopping extravaganza kicks off Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Rose Garden and Center is hosting the 14th Annual Holiday in the Garden and Bazaar on Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
This year’s event features a holiday costume contest and a gingerbread house display.
Other free activities include train rides, story time with Mrs. Clause, a North Pole workshop for children and a station where letters to Santa and cards to U.S. service members can be written.
More than 55 bazaar vendors are scheduled to participate. Food trucks and a Kid Zone will be available for a fee.
KLTV-7’s own Santa Scirto will be in the Garden from 3:30 to 6 p.m. for photos and live entertainment is scheduled throughout the day.
The Parks Department will be collecting unwrapped gifts for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree and attendees are encouraged to bring gifts for children as well as seniors citizens.
