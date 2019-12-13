Friday’s Weather: Warmer Weekend Forecast!

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A cool start this morning with temperatures in the 40s and light winds. Expect partly cloudy skies today with temperatures a little bit warmer, reaching the mid 60s by afternoon. More sunshine and light winds for Saturday. Temperatures will start in the 40s and reach the 60s Saturday afternoon. Cloud cover will increase through the day Sunday with south winds becoming breezy at times. Temperatures will top out in the lower 70s Sunday afternoon with a very slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm. A cold rain looks to be in store for the start of next week as a cold front arrives Monday. Rain will end Monday evening and temperatures will return to the 50s for much of next week.