Former TJC president, wife receive Junior Achievement’s highest honor

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Junior Achievement of the Greater Tyler Area revealed its 2020 Hall of Fame Laureates on Friday.
Former Tyler Junior College President Mike Metke and his wife Donna were named during an announcement held at Dixie Elementary School.
It’s the highest honor given by Junior Achievement, and it will be presented at a reception in April 2020. That event also serves as a fundraiser for Junior Achievement.
The Metkes have dedicated their lives to education, and both say the recognition from Junior Achievement is important and humbling.
“Many people have worked hard in the field of education through Junior Achievement, through high school, colleges, and not everybody gets recognition, and we’re really humbled to be a part of this recognition for many of the other teachers and people that have served the young people in the community,” said Donna Metke.
The Metkes believe education is one of the most rewarding careers.
“I have a box at home of letters that I’ve received over the years from young people, and it just warms your heart to know that you had a little bit of some part of what they’ve become. I don’t think people go into education for glamour," she said with a laugh.
"Or for money,” Mike Metke added. “But the rewards are there, and I think it’s a way of staying young — not in age, but in your thinking and your ideas, and it’s an incredibly rewarding career.”
