Families remember victims of violence with Tree of Angels

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new solemn tradition for the holiday season has begun, as families gather together to remember loved ones who have been lost to violence.
At the 188th district court in Longview, families of victims of violence gathered for the first “Tree of Angels” ceremony.
The tree lighting involved a member of each family decorating the tree with an ornament that represents the loved one they lost to violence. It was organized to comfort those during the holidays who still feel the loss of their family member.
“We don’t ever want the families of the victims to think we’ve forgotten them. The holidays are a hard time for everybody and it’s moreso since they’ve had to go through this loss,” said event organizer Mona Jimmerson.
The tree will remain at the courthouse throughout the holidays, and the families will be able to keep the ornament dedicated to their loved one.
