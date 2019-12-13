East Texas street artist preparing for Art Walk arrested for blocking a sidewalk

LONGIVEW, Texas (KLTV) - An unusual arrest on Wednesday of an East Texas artist for something most of us wouldn’t know is a violation of the law. Blocking a sidewalk.
It happened in downtown Longview where artists were chalking sidewalks with decorative drawings for 'Art Walk Longview'.
Among them are perfect symmetrical circles done by local artist Lakey Hinson.
"I'd been working on it an hour and a half. I'd done maybe 70 circles," he says.
But as Hinson was creating his work, a complaint was lodged.
“Two guys approached me and asked me to stop, said I was trespassing. I do have freedom of expression to do this, I’ve been mindful not to block people’s walkway. I go back and forth with them a little bit, some guy even gets out of his car and asks me to leave, but I’m not going anywhere,” Lakey says.
But then police were called, and Lakey was taken into custody.
But there were numerous groups out Wednesday night chalking the sidewalks in the old downtown section. So what Lakey’s this case against the law?
The official charge: Encumbering a sidewalk. And it is a misdemeanor.
Hinson ended up pleading no contest to the charge.
“Come on man, this is an art district, it’s the day before Art Walk. I was trying to create beauty in a public place, and why are we arresting people for this,” he says.
The Longview city prosecutor has filed a motion to dismiss the charges against Hinson.
