East Texas Ag News: Good nutritional program important for beef quality

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A good nutritional program is an important part of beef quality assurance.
Animals that are in poor nutrition are more likely to get sick and less likely to respond to vaccination. Determining hay quality is critical in developing an appropriate and cost-effective winter feeding and supplementation plan for cow-calf producers.
Hay samples should be taken from each cutting or load of hay.
Visit with your local county office of Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service and visit with the county extension agent to learn how to take hay samples and determine the most appropriate tests.
