Cookie delivery service ‘Crumbl’ moving to Tyler’s Village shopping center

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A cookie delivery service which is located across 11 states has plans to move into the Village at Cumberland Park.
Crumbl Cookies was established in 2017 and started with “two crazy cousins," according to the business website. It now has more than 50 locations in 11 states.
The City of Tyler issued a building permit to the business on Friday.
KLTV has reached out to the business for comment.
According to its website, Crumbl can delivery cookies to your door or be delivered. They keep a rotating menu of what appears to be six cookies at a time per week.
“After thousands of dollars in wasted dough, recipes that did not live up to their expectations, and cookies that were just plain embarrassing to them today, the cousins decided to try something a little unique, A/B test their way to the perfect cookie,” the website states. “McGowan coming from the software world was accustomed to this methodology of testing. They would take the exact same cookie, change out one ingredient like chocolate chips and randomly visit local gas stations and grocery stores simply asking one question “Which one of these two cookies is the best?” They continued this testing on ingredients and cooking methods until they came up with what they believe is the world’s best chocolate chip cookie.”
