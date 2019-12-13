Beckville ISD teacher arrested for allegedly sending explicit photos to students

BECKVILLE, TEXAS (KLTV) - A Beckville ISD teacher was arrested after the sheriff’s office investigated allegations that he had sent students explicit photos of himself.
According to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony D’Andre Moore, 31, was arrested on two counts of online solicitation of a minor. Moore is a teacher and coach at Beckville High School, according to an affidavit.
The investigation began on Dec. 6 when investigators with the sheriff’s office were called to Beckville High School. According to the sheriff’s office, they met with two students who told investigators Moore had allegedly sent them “explicit images of himself” through a social media platform.
The investigators secured the cell phones of the students and downloaded the contents. After investigating the results of the downloaded information, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office obtained two warrants on Dec. 11 for Moore’s arrest.
Moore was arrested on Dec. 12. According to the sheriff’s office, he remains at the Panola County Detention Center under a $40,000 bond.
KLTV has reached out to Beckville ISD for a statement on his arrest.
