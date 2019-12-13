All Saints play brings pirates, princesses to tell story of Jesus

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - What do pirates and cowboys have in common with the story of how Jesus was born? The first- and second-graders at All Saints School in Tyler found out for their annual Christmas performance.
Every year, they put on a Christmas play, but this year it’s a little different.
“I always look for something different than we’ve done in the past and I found this program that I thought was really special,” said Johnny Ray, the music teacher for the lower school. “That’s what were doing, an out of the box Christmas.”
The show has pirates, cowboys and princesses telling the story of how Jesus was born.
“The kids were surprised when I told them we were going to have pirates and cowboys and cheerleaders in our program,” said Ray. “But they were excited to try something like that.”
“It makes it out of the box and creative and just different,” said Sonia Torres, a student participating in the performance.
The kids performing in the unique play are ready for the spotlight.
“It’s nerve-racking that you have to talk on a microphone when nobody else talks,” said Ava Schneider, a performer in the play. “But it’s really fun.”
The students want those who see the play to be ready...
“Be prepared for a surprise,” said Torres. “They’re not going to know what hit them.”
“It’s just really fun,” exclaimed Schneider.
The show was performed for the student body Thursday at one o’clock and for the public at 6:30 in the evening.
