Affidavit: Houston man caught pulling skimmer from Tyler gas pump

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have arrested a Houston man who was caught on camera trying to retrieve a skimming device from a gas station pump in Tyler.
Yoelvis Herrera Frometh, 31, is charged with unlawful interception. He was arrested on the charge Dec. 9 and is being held on a $1 million bond.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit released to KLTV on Friday, police located a skimming device on a pump at the Exxon gas station in the 1700 block of NNW Loop 323 on Dec. 4. Police then set up surveillance devices around the pump. Police were alerted on Dec. 8 that the pump door had been opened and a camera showed a man open the door, pull the crind board out and inspect it and look around before pushing the board back in and closing the pump door.
Police arrived on scene and detained the man seen on the video, identified as Frometa. Frometa allowed officers to view his phone, and police reported his GPS showed Frometa had directions for another gas station located on the intersection of US 69N and the loop. Police looked at the locations which were on Frometa’s phone and saw he had been traveling around Texas and Louisiana and that most of the places he had visited were gas stations.
Frometa then said he no longer wished to speak to police and would no longer allow police to look at his phone.
Police obtained a warrant for Frometa’s arrest on Dec. 9.
