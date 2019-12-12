57-year-old note found in East Texas JP’s office, given to family

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A routine cleaning at an East Texas justice of the peace office reveals a surprise discovery: a note more than 50 years old, written by a previous judge.
The note was found Jan. 3 as some cleaning work was going on at Justice of the Peace Tim Bryans’ office in Longview. Though it was just field notes, its discovery was important to the former judges’ family.
When an old file cabinet was moved, a faded piece of paper caught Bryan’s attention.
“We had some inmates, trustees come out and move some of the furniture. One of them picked up this piece of paper that fell out. I don’t know why it just popped out on December 3 but for whatever reason, maybe it was in a crevice,” Bryan says.
Dated October 31, 1962, Bryan immediately recognized what it was: Field notes for a justice of the piece on a death investigation.
“I knew that it was Judge McKinney in his handwriting. I knew what it was because that’s what a justice of the peace does in performing inquests,” says Byran.
Judge Henry McKinney had passed away in 1985 after serving 30 years as J.P. 2.
Bryan took the next step by contacting McKinneys' family.
“Penned by him, I knew that would be something they’d probably want,” he says.
“Memories that came rushing into my head. Not just a note, but seeing the handwriting, and I could hear his voice,” said daughter Margret Mckinney-Jenkins.
"It was astonishing to me, very exciting to see something my dad did when I was 9 or 10 years old," said son Thomas McKinney.
For the family, the note brings back a flood of memories.
"All of his life he was so involved in the community. This will be another step in preserving his memory," Margret says.
Four of McKinneys’ children still live in Gregg County. They now have the note, and are keeping it in their family album.
