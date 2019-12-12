Tyler Pounds Regional Airport to outline 20-year growth, expansion plans

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - City leaders are set to announce future plans for Tyler Pounds Regional Airport Thursday night.
The first public meeting will be held as part of the Airport Master Plan to review anticipated needs over the next 20 years.
In June, airport manager Davis Dickson said the new plan would focus on commercial air service development, as well as general airport maintenance and expansion.
City leaders will also take comments and input from members of the community.
The meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. in the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, located in the old terminal building at 150 Airport Drive in Tyler.
