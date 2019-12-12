Trial date set for suspect in two Longview murders

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A trial date has been set for an East Texas man arrested in connection with two murders in Longview.
Joseph Burnette is accused of the 2006 murder of the then unidentified woman 'Lavender Doe", who was identified in 2018 as Dana Dodd of Jacksonville, and the 2018 killing of Felisha Pearson of Longview.
A judge on Thursday set a trial date of July 20, 2020.
Pearson was reported missing on July 19, 2018. Her body was later found on July 24 at a location off of Birdsong Street in Longview.
An arrest warrant affidavit shows Burnette and Pearson lived together, residing at the Contessa Inn.
On Aug. 21, officials said Burnette gave a full confession “which corroborated the facts of the investigation into the death of Felisha Pearson and the murder of a female in Gregg County in 2006.” The woman was dubbed Lavender Doe by law enforcement officials.
