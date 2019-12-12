Therapet donates 500 lbs. of pet food to benefit companions of Meals on Wheels clients

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From one nonprofit to another, Therapet has donated 500 lbs. of pet food to Meals on Wheels Ministry to make sure their clients’ pets don’t go without a meal.
Every year in December, volunteers and staff with Therapet hold a Christmas party where donations of dog and cat food and treats are collected to donate to Meals on Wheels Ministry for its Meals Fur Pets program.
“[Our] volunteers always want to help out Meals on Wheels, so we always bring a bag of dog food -- or bags of dog food -- to the 'pawty’,” said Lynn McGinnis, interim executive director of Therapet. “And then we donate them to the Meals on Wheels to help people feed their animals at Christmastime.”
The Meals Fur Pets program offers clients assistance with feeding their household dogs and cats.
It’s the fourth year Therapet has given such a donation to Meals on Wheels Ministry. In 2018, the nonprofit donated more than 300 lbs. of food. In 2019, volunteers and staff nearly doubled the donation with 500 lbs. of food.
Nonprofits like Therapet and Meals on Wheels Ministry are always looking for volunteers, especially around the holiday season. If you’d like to volunteer or donate, you can apply by visiting the volunteer pages for Therapet or Meals on Wheels Ministry.
