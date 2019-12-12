Students in Longview raise thousands of dollars for principal’s cancer treatment

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Students at Longview Christian School made the most out of the Season of Giving by donating thousands of dollars they raised to their principal, as well as children overseas.
The school partnered with We Help Two to sell socks to raise money to donate to Karen Williams, principal at Longview Christian School, who is battling ovarian cancer.
“They really love our principal so much," said Julie Strait, director of development at Longview Christian School. "So much, we want to come along aside her and give her as much support as we can.”
Half of the money raised by students will go to We Help Two, which helps provide prosthetic limbs and braces for children with club feet in developing countries. The other half will go to Williams.
Students raised enough money to pay for surgical procedures for four children with club feet, organizers said.
“Usually our schools that we partner with an average of about 100 packs," said Trevor Bergman, CEO of We Help Two. "To go more than eight times that just blew it out of the water.”
“The community here, our kids, our families, our parents, are very generous," Strait said. "Very giving, very serving, very loving.”
We Help Two also matches each pack of socks sold by donating a pack to an organization chosen by the school, Bergman said. Longview Christian School chose Buckner Children and Family Services in Longview to benefit from the donations.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.