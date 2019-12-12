San Augustine hoping third time is the charm

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - The San Augustine Wolves are heading into the state semifinals with one thing on their mind - “win”.
A win in the game keeps their record perfect and punches their ticket to the 2A Division I state title game. A loss and the Wolves will head into off season workouts and basketball season. A loss also makes it three-straight years that they have gone to the state semifinals and returned empty handed.
This is the second time in those three years they have met up with Refugio. The Bobcats are No.1 in the state. Many so called high school experts have picked this matchup to be the semifinal since the beginning of August. Those experts will say Refugio is the favorite. San Augustine is not listenting to those experts.
“This is not a revenge game,” head coach Marty Murr said. “This is the next game for this team this year. This is about winning for this team and making it to state,”
Both of these teams can bring an explosive offense to the field. In their combined 27 games, the two teams have outscored their opponents 1,606 to 465. San Augustine has brought a little more to the table outscoring Refugio 853 to 753, The Bobcats though have produced the better defense, holding their opponents to 196 points compared to 269 for San Augustine.
“I have been telling these boys every day that it is going to be real live,” San Augustine running back Tijay Thomas-Davis said. “It is going to be the most live play we will play all year.”
Thomas-Davis is just one of three seniors on this San Augustine team that was on the field in 2017 when Refugio beat the Wolves.
“We will see them Thursday so there is no running now,” Thomas-Davis said. “We will hit them in their mouth real early and let them know we are here all night.”
For the seniors it is a chance to send Refugio home early to basketball season.
“We underestimated them big time,” center Eduardo Lara said. “Since sophomore year that is all I have worried about.”
Selflessness has gotten San Augustine this far. It is what will get them to state.
“They believe in each other,” Murr said. “They believe in this team. At no time do you feel panic. I have said it since I got here; 'When no one cares who gets the credit we can do great things. This team exemplifies that.”
Kick off between San Augustine and Refugio is 7 p.m. Thursday at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress. There is a clear bag policy at the stadium.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.