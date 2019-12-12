Rose Garden transforms into Winter Wonderland for holiday event

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Christmas season will be in full swing on Saturday at the Holiday in the Garden and Bazaar in Tyler.
The Holiday in the Garden and Bazaar will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tyler Rose Garden Center. With more than 55 vendors and fun activities for the kids, the bazaar makes holiday shopping a festive affair.
Visitors should keep an eye out for our favorite holiday tradition. KLTV’s Santa Scirto will be taking photos with all the kids starting at 3:30 p.m. until every child gets their chance.
Part of the festivities includes a gingerbread house contest. Contestants need to submit their houses by Thursday at 5 p.m. The houses will be displayed during the event on Saturday.
There will be a chance for visitors to show off their holiday cheer with a holiday costume contest! Contestants will have the opportunity to show how festive they can be by dressing up as elves or in their favorite Christmas sweater.
A new tradition will also be introduced this year: A Christmas scavenger hunt!
Visitors will get the chance to enjoy the Tyler Rose Garden’s Christmas lights after the sunset as the garden extends its hours for the event.
The event, presented by KLTV and Tyler Parks and Recreation, benefits the Salvation Army. Visitors are asked to bring an unwrapped toy to donate to the Salvation Army.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.