Mother of 3-year-old who drowned in Chapel Hill pond indicted for injury to child

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted the mother of a 3-year-old girl who drowned on Aug. 18. The woman allegedly admitted to smoking meth the night before her daughter disappeared.
Tiffany Snyder, 29, of Tyler was indicted on two charges - injury to a child and possession of a controlled substance. Her collective bail amount has been set at $202,500.
Snyder was among the 55 people indicted by the Smith County grand jury on Dec. 5.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Snyder was charged with second-degree felony injury to a child after she told investigators what led to the death of Madison Williams, her daughter. Snyder and the two men that were in the home the night before Madison went missing were all questioned.
These two men said that they daily smoked methamphetamine in the bathroom with Snyder while Madison was asleep in her room across the hall. The affidavit further stated that the night before Madison went missing, Tiffany Snyder admitted she went into the bathroom alone and smoked meth while Madison slept.
According to the affidavit, Snyder said she had been awakened by the child at 6 a.m. on August 19. Madison told her mother that she was hungry, so Snyder and the child had some cereal in bed and then went to the living room. She said she opened the windows and the front door, as the air conditioning had stopped working, and then they both fell asleep on the couch, the affidavit stated.
Snyder stated then that when she awakened at around 9 a.m., Madison was not in the house. She called a relative who lives in a home 60 yards away, but they had not seen Madison either.
Snyder then called law enforcement for help. When detectives arrived, Snyder explained what had happened, and they called Chapel Hill and Arp Volunteer Fire Departments to come to assist in a search for the child.
According to the warrant, Snyder told detectives that Madison had been known to go to her grandfather’s house nearby on her own, crossing a large front yard and climbing over a fence to do so. She also said on the previous Friday she had found Madison at the pond by herself and had reprimanded her, telling her never to go there alone.
Madison was located in the pond on Aug. 19 by the Smith County Volunteer Fireman’s Association dive team. Autopsy results were consistent with a drowning death, the warrant said, and there were no other signs of trauma to Madison’s body.
According to the warrant, Child Protective Services (CPS) investigated Snyder and had her submit hair follicle and urine analysis drug tests. The drug test had returned positive for methamphetamine, the warrant states.
The charges were brought because of Snyder’s admission that she had smoked meth hours before the child drowned, and that she had not made any attempt to secure the home so that Madison was not able to leave it unsupervised. Those actions caused the drowning death of the child, the affidavit stated.
