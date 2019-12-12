EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Treat your sweethearts to these beautiful, delicious cookies by Mama Steph. They are quick and easy to make, too, so get the kids in the kitchen with you and make some this week!
4-ingredient red velvet crinkles
Ingredients:
1 box of red velvet cake mix (I like Betty Crocker super moist)
½ cup vegetable oil
2 large eggs
powdered sugar to roll dough in
Method: In a mixing bowl, stir by hand the cake mix, oil and eggs until a ball of dough is formed.
Use a cookie scoop to create uniform balls of dough.
Dredge balls of dough in powdered sugar until completely coated.
Bake on parchment paper-lined cookie sheets at 350 for 9 to 10 minutes.
Remove from oven.
After about two minutes, remove cookies to cooling racks and allow to cool completely before storing.
