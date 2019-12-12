Geminid meteor shower to light up the night sky Thursday, Friday

(KLTV) - Anyone can feel like an astronaut or astronomer Thursday or Friday night when the Geminid Meteor shower lights up the night sky.
This annual shower gets its name from the meteors appearing to be coming out of the Gemini constellation.
According to The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, most meteor showers are caused by comets, but what makes this shower special is that the Geminids are associated with an asteroid.
The Geminids will be able to be seen from all around the world. If you plan to head outside, give yourself enough time for your eyes to adjust to the dark. And make sure to pick a spot where you can block out the moon.
The meteor shower will reach its peak between midnight and 4 a.m. Thursday and Friday mornings.
