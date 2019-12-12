Former Trinidad Police Chief permanently surrenders law enforcement license

TRINIDAD, Texas (KLTV) - According to a letter from Henderson County District Attorney Mark W. Hall, an East Texas police chief has permanently surrendered his law enforcement license and certificates.
The district attorney says that former Trinidad Police Chief Richard L. (Ricky) Smith voluntarily signed a Permanent Surrender of License and all certificates issued to him by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE), effective August 10, 2019.
The DA’s letter said the agreement came about “as part of an agreement with the Henderson County DA’s Office ... in lieu of criminal prosecution.”
The surrender came about because of a situation involving alleged falsified training information. The letter said the following:
“While chief in Trinidad PD, Smith falsified training information for officers under his command on two separate occasions. One involved a “crash reporting” class that was held on January 28, 2019, and listed the chief’s wife, who was a reserve officer for Trinidad, as one of the attendees. She was not present for the training."
"The other involved the yearly “firearms training qualification” required of peace officers. Smith reported that the training had occurred on November 3, 2018, when in fact it did not take place until January 7, 2019.”
The DA says the records were submitted to TCOLE by Smith to be applied to the officer’s official training record, which have been corrected.
Smith admitted to TCOLE investigators that he had falsified the reports, which could be prosecuted as Tampering with a Governmental Record.
The DA says “We have identified very few pending cases directly involving Chief Smith, but if you have a case in which Chief Smith was involved, or one that has been adjudicated, which you believe would be materially affected by this information, please bring it to the attention of the DA’s office for our review.”
They added that the fact that Smith may have been involved in some capacity does not mean that a case would be automatically dismissed, but depending on the facts of the case, and if proof of the necessary elements hinges solely on Smith’s credibility, a reevaluation of the disposition of the case may result in dismissal or an agreed writ of habeas corpus requesting a new trial.
Smith had joined Trinidad PD in 2015, and was made chief of the two-man police department in 2016. Prior to that he worked as an officer with Chandler Police Department, joining them in 2012 after his graduation from East Texas Police Academy in Kilgore.
