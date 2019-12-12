Former FBI agent brings counterterrorism, disaster response experience to Tyler ISD

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After spending more than 25 years with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), a former federal agent will now serve as the new Director of Safety and Security for Tyler Independent School District.
Jeffrey Millslagle’s resume includes leading the FBI’s response to the Columbia Space Shuttle disaster and recovery in 2003, and two FBI deployments to Iraq in 2004 and 2007.
“Following graduation from law school, I went into the FBI,” said Millslagle. “After training, I went to Dallas, Texas with the FBI. I spent one day in Dallas and they said ‘you’re transferred to Tyler.'"
I had no idea where Tyler was at. I supposed to be here for 18 months; 26 years later, I retired from the FBI."
Since 2011, Millslagle served as a Special Agent with the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR). In his eight years of experience with SIGAR, he investigated complex contract fraud and corruption cases involving U.S. taxpayer dollars in Afghanistan and the United States.
“The big thing we look at in Afghanistan is fraud-waste and abuse of taxpayer dollars,” Millslagle explained. “It was created in 2008 to be a watchdog for Congress to make sure our taxpayer dollars were spent appropriately.”
On the morning of Sept. 13, 2013, Millslagle was at the U.S. consulate in Herat during an attack led by Taliban militants.
“I woke up flying through the air into the wall," Millslagle recalled. "And my job, along with the other special agents, was to evacuate all of the Americans. So I went up to the sixth floor and evacuated a total of 36 Americans into the safe haven. Once that was done after about 20 minutes, I manned a machine gun out back in case they came over the back wall.”
After a two-year deployment to Afghanistan, Millslagle was awarded a United States Department of State Award for Heroism and a Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency Sentner Award for Dedication and Courage in 2014.
Millslagle brings those years of experience and service to the largest school district in East Texas. He said his top concerns are the things more likely to happen in Tyler, like natural disasters, fires, gas leaks, and even power outages.
“School safety doesn’t begin with the child arrives at school. It begins at the bus stop and it continues throughout the school day until extra-curricular activities are done and that child is back home at night," he said.
Millslagle will lead the charge to ensure safety measures and emergency preparedness for all Tyler ISD facilities are in line with today’s school climate, according to Jennifer Hines, Tyler ISD executive director of communications.
A statement from Tyler ISD added:
Tyler ISD’s #safeTisd initiative is a multifaceted response plan that affects all Tyler ISD facilities and departments. The program includes a number of initiatives aimed at fortifying buildings, ensuring regular training, communication, and increasing both staff and public awareness. Last spring, Tyler ISD teachers and staff attended the District’s first Safety and Security Conference that focused on critical points to school safety, including the physical security of a school, crisis management, protocols used when responding to acts of violence, and proactive mental health intervention. Hiring a Director of Safety and Security further equips the District to enhance security operations, creating learning environments conducive to successful student outcomes."
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.