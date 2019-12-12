Former Cuney police chief pleads guilty to tampering charges

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The former police chief in Cuney has accepted a five-year deferred sentence and surrendered his peace officer’s license after pleading guilty to document tampering charges.
Gregory Sinkfield, 47, of Mesquite, pleaded guilty to two counts of tampering with a government record in Judge Scott Novy’s courtroom in Gregg County Thursday.
Sinkfield was arrested in March. According to an indictment, Sinkfield certified on the East Texas Police Academy Basic Peace Officer Sponsorship form that a woman was employed with Cuney police, knowing that was false.
Sinkfield was arrested in Cherokee County in May following the investigation of a game room in 2017. The sheriff’s office reports it was discovered that Sinkfield and two others were participating in the earnings of the game room. He is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. The case is pending and he is due in court on Jan. 6.
According to an article in The Cherokeean, Sinkfield was terminated by the City of Cuney on July 31.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.