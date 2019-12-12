East Texas Kitchen’s 12 Days of Christmas returns

12 new ways to have more holiday fun and food!

December 12, 2019 at 12:51 PM CST - Updated December 12 at 12:51 PM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Following a fun 2018 debut of 12 festive ideas for your holiday season, Mama Steph returns with 12 more days of East Texas Kitchen for Christmas!

East Texas Kitchen’s 12 Days of Christmas features 12 days worth of ideas to make your holiday dishes memorable.

Twelve Days of Christmas kicks of Thursday, Dec. 12, with an East Texas Kitchen LIVE special on East Texas Now. Mama Steph will get to cooking at 7 p.m.

We’ll be unveiling more dishes, drinks and desserts over the next 12 days on the free East Texas Kitchen app, which is available in the Apple and Play stores.

Thursday night, Mama Steph will show you how to make a gingerbread trifle with caramel, gingerbread, creamy pudding and whipped cream.

“This is a beautiful dessert that is surprisingly easy to create!” Mama Steph said.

Mama Steph will also make a Christmas morning breakfast bread pudding.

“This will be a savory bread pudding, warm and comforting, perfect for a family breakfast,” Mama Steph says.

You can watch the show on the free East Texas Kitchen app, as well as at KLTV.com and KTRE.com. Just tap on “Watch Live” at the top of the website, or “Watch East Texas Now” in the app.

