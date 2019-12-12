East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle and hay numbers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are the latest cattle and hay numbers.
All weight class price averages ended a full 4 to 6 dollars higher compared to last week. That’s according to the East Texas Livestock report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows trended 3 dollars lower while slaughter fulls finished 4 dollars lower. The recent board closings have shown no affect on feeder calf prices as buyers scrambled to fill orders in front of next week's final auction market.
The USDA weekly Texas hay report says hay trades were mostly steady to firm on higher quality hays and steady to weak on lower quality hays.
Buyer demand was good on moderate to active trading activity.
A large portion of the good hay has traded leaving a lot of low-quality hay on the market. As a result, the dairy and horse type hays are highly sought after and getting harder to find.
You can always stay connected to the latest, local Ag news. Just click over to etxagnews.com.