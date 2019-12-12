WEBXTRA: Downed power line ignites car fire on Green Street in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview firefighters managed to keep a restaurant from catching on fire after a downed power line sparked a blaze on a car parked there Thursday afternoon.
The car was parked outside El Pollo, located at 1702 Green Street. The driver had just gone inside the restaurant when a power line dropped onto the car.
Firefighters believe at some point the gas tank ruptured and spilled onto the street and the fire followed the leak.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire on the ground before attacking it in the car. They had to lift the hood to help put it out.
