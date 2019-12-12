Affidavit: Guard at state jail in Rusk County paid to smuggle cigarettes into facility

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A guard at the Bradshaw State Jail in Rusk County has been arrested on a felony bribery charge in connection with allegations that she smuggled four packages of cigarettes into the facility in exchange for payment from an inmate.
Caitlinn Alexandra Campos, 24, was booked into the Rusk County jail on the bribery charge on Tuesday. She was released from jail Wednesday after she posted bail on a bond amount of $20,000.
The magistrate’s warning was filed in Pct. 5 Justice of the Peace Jana Enloe’s court.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Campos was caught bringing four packages of cigarettes into the facility. The cigarettes had been removed from the boxes and wrapped in plastic, the affidavit stated.
“Employee Campos admitted to bringing the cigarettes to offender in exchange for payment,” the affidavit stated.
The affidavit stated that the Bradshaw State Jail is operated under contract with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
