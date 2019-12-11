Women for Trump meet in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Women for Trump held a holiday celebration in Tyler Tuesday night.
The keynote speaker at the event was Katrina Pierson, a senior campaign advisor to President Trump. Pierson is a Texas native and said she was excited to be home for the holidays.
“Well, tonight’s event here in Tyler, I’m just happy to be home in the great state of Texas,” said Pierson. "Here to celebrate with friends in Texas, conservatives who have been out there on the front lines fighting to help get President Trump re-elected. It is the holiday season, so why not come home to Texas to celebrate?"
Pierson said the goal of the event was to have fellowship among friends and supporters, celebrate President Trump and celebrate women.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.