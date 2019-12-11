Family of 3 displaced in White Oak fire

WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - A mobile home fire has displaced an East Texas family.
It happened in the 100 block of Owens Road in White Oak shortly after 1 pm.
According to White Oak Fire Chief Jimmy Purcell, the fire started in the living room. It quickly spread throughout the rest of the home. The mother, father, and daughter were able to escape the fire without injury. It took the fire department about 20 minutes to get it under control, and kept it from spreading to nearby mobile homes.
The chief says they had responded to a kitchen fire at the same place about a month ago. The family has been in contact with the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
