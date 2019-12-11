Wednesday’s Weather: Light freeze this morning, but a quiet First Alert Forecast ahead

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s a cold start with a light freeze this morning. Lots of sunshine today with a cool afternoon. High temperatures today will reach the lower to mid 50s. More sunshine for tomorrow and just a few more clouds for Friday. Temperatures will gradually warm back into the 60s heading into the weekend. Partly to mostly cloudy this weekend with temperatures near 70 degrees by Sunday afternoon and south winds becoming breezy. The next rain maker will reach East Texas early next week. Expect showers on Monday along with a cool down.