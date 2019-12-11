Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are heading into the afternoon with mostly sunny skies and a light breeze from the east. We will warm to the mid-50s throughout the day. Overnight we will cool to the mid-30s. Tomorrow we will continue to see the sunshine and we will warm into the upper 50s. Friday and Saturday will be similar days with plenty of sunshine and temperatures int the low to mid-60s. Sunday will be the warmest day of the week, in the low 70s, but there will be a few extra clouds in the sky. Monday, a cold front will pass through East Texas, bringing with it showers and temperatures in the mid-50s. Tuesday will remain on the cool side but we will return to the dry and sunny skies.