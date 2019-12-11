WEBXTRA: Tyler City Council approves $379K to add new vehicles to police fleet

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler asked the Tyler City Council for nearly $379,000 at Wednesday’s meeting.
The money will be used to buy 12 new Chevy Tahoe SUVs to add to the police fleet. The city council approved the departments request, and Toler believes the new Tahoe’s could be here as early as March.
In the past, the police department has built out their own vehicles, meaning they added all of their own equipment like lights and radios. But this year, the department will order the cars completely decked out. Toler requested the vehicles be built by Dana Public safety, because that way the Tahoe’s can all be built at one time.
This money will come out of the already budgeted city fleet fund.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.