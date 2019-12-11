WEBXTRA: Longview’s Christmas balloon glow set for Thursday night

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas hot air balloon pilots will conduct a Hot-Air Balloon Christmas Glow on the lawn behind Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex on Thursday, Dec. 12.
The free balloon glow will be from 5:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. There also will be Christmas music, hot cocoa, and Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will be handing out gifts to good boys and girls.
The event is weather-permitting. Click here for more information about the Hot-Air Balloon Christmas Glow.
