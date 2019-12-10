East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clearing skies are expected overnight tonight here in East Texas. Temperatures have been fairly cool today but will be a bit on the cold side as you wake in the morning...below freezing for a few hours. On Thursday morning, temperatures will near freezing once again, then warm into the middle 30s by Friday morning and then stay well above freezing for several days. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast through Sunday, with a few more clouds on Thursday and again on Sunday before another cold front moves through on Monday. With this front, rain chances increase to near 40% throughout the day, then the sun returns on Tuesday with slightly cooler temperatures expected. We will warm into the middle 60s this weekend for high temperatures, then cool back into the 50s Monday and Tuesday.