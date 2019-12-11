One person taken to area hospital after 2-vehicle wreck on US 271 near Winona

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person was taken to an area hospital after a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on U.S. Highway 271 near Winona Tuesday night.
According to a post on its Facebook page, the Gladewater Fire Department responded for a request for mutual aid in the Winona district for a major motor vehicle accident, or MVA.
“One vehicle swerved to miss the other after a deer ran across,” the Facebook post stated. “One driver in the truck self-extricated with reported minor injury, and the other was taken with unknown injury extent by EMS.”
KLTV News has requested more information on this wreck from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
