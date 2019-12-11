One person taken to area hospital after 2-vehicle wreck on US 271 near Winona

One vehicle swerved to miss the other after deer ran across road

By Gary Bass | December 11, 2019 at 5:43 PM CST - Updated December 11 at 5:43 PM

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person was taken to an area hospital after a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on U.S. Highway 271 near Winona Tuesday night.

According to a post on its Facebook page, the Gladewater Fire Department responded for a request for mutual aid in the Winona district for a major motor vehicle accident, or MVA.

“One vehicle swerved to miss the other after a deer ran across,” the Facebook post stated. “One driver in the truck self-extricated with reported minor injury, and the other was taken with unknown injury extent by EMS.”

Source: Gladewater Fire Department Facebook page
KLTV News has requested more information on this wreck from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

