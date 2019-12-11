Lawyers for man convicted for shooting, killing 2 Henderson County deputies file appeal

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Attorneys for a Eustace man who was convicted in connection with the shooting deaths of two Henderson County deputies have filed an appeal of a judge’s order denying Randall Wayne Mays second motion to be found incompetent to be executed.
The appeal was filed in the 392nd Judicial District Court on Tuesday. The appeal to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals was filed by Mays’ attorneys in the Office of Capital and Forensic Writs.
Earlier this month, Joe Clayton, a visiting judge, set Mays’ new execution date for May 13, 2020. Mays’ previous execution date (Oct. 16, 2019) got a stay, so a trial court could consider a motion for him to be found incompetent to be executed.
He was initially scheduled to be executed in 2015. Less than a month before his execution, his attorneys filed a motion regarding competency to be executed.
Following a lengthy appeals process which included a four-day contested hearing in 2017, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals in Austin has confirmed Mays is competent to be executed.
In 2008, Mays was found guilty of capital murder in connection to the shooting deaths of Henderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies Tony Ogburn and Paul Habelt. Mays also shot and wounded Deputy Kevin Harris in the incident, which occurred in Henderson County in 2007.
