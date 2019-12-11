Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Former Arkansas coach Chad Morris is staying in the Southeastern Conference Western Division. He's been hired as Auburn's offensive coordinator by longtime friend Gus Malzahn. The former SMU and Arkansas head football coach had his greatest success as an offensive coordinator. That includes four seasons at Clemson. Morris failed to win an SEC game in nearly two full seasons with the Razorbacks. He'll replace Kenny Dillingham. Morris says Malzahn is “a dear friend" and Malzahn says Dillingham is “a tireless worker and a perfectionist."
NEW YORK (AP) — This year's College Football Hall of Fame class has no Heisman Trophy winners. Vince Young of Texas, Darren McFadden of Arkansas and Lorenzo White of Michigan State were all contenders for the award. Young launched an era of dual-threat quarterbacks. McFadden was a running back at the time of the QB revolution. White was at his best as a sophomore when the Heisman was always went to upperclassmen. Had they played at different times, maybe their Heisman campaigns would have gone differently. This year's Heisman will be awarded on Saturday.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — San Pittman was introduced as the 34th head coach in program history, ending an almost one-month search for a new Razorbacks leader. He replaces former coach Chad Morris, who was fired after less than two full seasons and a 4-18 record. Pittman is no stranger to Arkansas having served as an assistant coach under Bret Bielema from 2013-15. Pittman signed a 5-year, $15 million contract. He said the team would put in the work to try and climb out of the cellar of the SEC West. The Razorbacks have lost 19 consecutive conference games.
NEW YORK (AP) — Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and Ohio State teammates quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young will join LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as Heisman Trophy finalists. Burrow is the clear front-runner to win the Heisman on Saturday night in New York City after a record-breaking season. The senior has led the Tigers to the top seed in the College Football Playoff. Burrow would be LSU's second Heisman winner and first since running back Billy Cannon in 1959. All three quarterbacks who are finalists this season started their careers at different schools and transferred.